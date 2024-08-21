By Sonali Kolhatkar

Nobel Peace Prize–winning economist Muhammad Yunus is Bangladesh’s new interim prime minister. Yunus stepped into the role after the South Asian nation experienced a major student-led revolution that forced the now-disgraced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to end her 15-year term. Hasina was the target of weeks of mass protests and stands accused of ordering police to kill hundreds of student activists.

Bangladesh is the eighth most populous nation in the world, and its garment industry is a top global exporter. Labor expert and City University of New York School of Law associate professor Chaumtoli Huq was in Bangladesh when the protests began. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about what happened and what lessons the student-led revolt offers for the United States.

