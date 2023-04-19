By Sonali Kolhatkar

A pair of new investigative reports from ProPublica about Clarence Thomas have fueled calls for the Supreme Court Justice’s resignation. The first bombshell story, “Clarence Thomas and the Billionaire,” highlighted how a wealthy man named Harlan Crow befriended Thomas after he became a U.S. Supreme Court justice and treated Thomas (and often his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas) to luxurious vacations on a near-annual basis. Thomas did not disclose the trips as he was required to.

ProPublica followed that up just days later with another story whose title says it all: “Billionaire Harlan Crow Bought Property From Clarence Thomas. The Justice Didn’t Disclose the Deal.” Now, groups like the Center for Popular Democracy are calling on Thomas to resign and for the court to be expanded.

Analilia Mejia, CPD’s co-executive director, spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about remedies to corruption within the Supreme Court.