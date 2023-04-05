By Sonali Kolhatkar

A powerful documentary about climate change has hit select theaters around the U.S. Directed and produced by activist, writer, and academic Raj Patel, The Ants & the Grasshopper follows an African farmer named Anita Chitaya from her rural village in Malawi to midwest American farms and the halls of Congress as she navigates the political gridlock that fuels climate change. Chitaya is a popular local leader who, when she’s not farming her 1 acre of land, uses her powers of persuasion for social justice. The Ants & the Grasshopper will be in theaters for select dates starting on March 31 and will be available digitally on April 11 through Giant Pictures.

YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar spoke with Patel, one of the film’s directors and producers, for Rising Up With Sonali.

