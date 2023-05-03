By Sonali Kolhatkar

Montana’s governor, Greg Gianforte, signed a bill banning gender-affirming treatment for minors this week, just days after Republicans in the state legislature censured Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first and only openly transgender state lawmaker, for speaking out against the bill. Gianforte signed the bill even though his own son, who is nonbinary, pleaded with his father to veto it.

Meanwhile Rep. Zephyr has filed a lawsuit against her censure. She was silenced from speaking against the bill after she accused her fellow lawmakers of having blood on their hands in passing anti-transgender bills.

Keegan Medrano, policy director at the ACLU of Montana, spoke with YES! Racial Justice and Civil Liberties Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about the bill, and why the ACLU supports Zephyr’s opposition to it.