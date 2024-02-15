By Sonali Kolhatkar

On Feb. 8, 2024, the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump v. Anderson in response to the former president’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision banning him from that state’s presidential ballot. Justices appeared poised to rule in Trump’s favor.

Days later, Trump appealed another case to the Supreme Court, asking for a delay in the Special Counsel’s proceedings against him after a lower federal court ruled he was not immune from prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The nation’s highest court is tilted to the right with three ultra-conservatives appointed by Trump himself, one of whom is married to an avid pro-Trump activist.

In conversation with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali, Bill Blum, a former state of California administrative law judge and Truthdig.com contributor, discussed the two cases, where they overlap, and the constitutional crisis they could potentially spark.

