By Sonali Kolhatkar

In early April, the Arizona Supreme Court restored a Civil War–era law banning abortions in all cases except when the life of the biological parent was in jeopardy. It is currently one of the most draconian abortion bans in the nation.

When the law was first enacted in 1864, Arizona was not yet a state, nor did scientists understand how ovulation worked. The decision to reinstate the law comes ahead of a ballot measure in the November election that would enshrine abortion access in the state’s constitution. Abortion-rights advocates say there is an increased surge of interest in passing the measure now.

Amy Fitch-Heacock, executive board member and spokesperson for Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the impact of the abortion ban and prospects for overturning it.

