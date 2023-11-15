By Sonali Kolhatkar

Ohio voters delivered a decisive victory for abortion rights on Nov. 7, passing a ballot measure enshrining reproductive autonomy in the state’s constitution. Coming months after Ohioans defeated a ballot measure seen as a proxy for anti-abortion conservatives, the vote was a strong indicator that Americans, even in states led by Republicans, oppose abortion bans.

How did organizers approach Ohio’s abortion battle, and what does it mean for the 2024 elections? Susan Rinkunas, a freelance reporter covering abortion and politics, helped answer those questions in an interview with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali. Rinkunas worked as a senior reporter with Jezebel and has contributed to The Guardian, NBC News, Elle, Marie Claire, The Cut, and more.

Sonali Kolhatkar is currently the racial justice editor at YES! Media and the host and creator of Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program.