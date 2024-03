By Sonali Kolhatkar

Mainstream cultural values are strongly influenced by film, television, and, more recently, social media. Pop culture shapes our worldview, making some things acceptable and others anathema. When it comes to issues of racial justice and equity, how has modern pop culture shaped prevailing narratives on the issue of reparations for Black people?

Film and culture critic Jonita Davis spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her new story, “How Pop Culture Shapes Reparations,” published as part of the new YES! digital series “Realizing Reparations.”

