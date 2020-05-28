By Alison Stine

As schools have been shut across the nation, a vital system of food distribution has been disrupted for many poor regions. But in Appalachia, food is getting where it needs to go—via school bus routes. In West Virginia’s Kanawha County, school bus drivers are leaving meals on porches and meeting families at bus stops. Every Monday, drivers drop off enough breakfasts and lunches to last a week. By the first week of April, Kanawha County Schools was providing more than 12,500 meals, with food “delivered to every bus stop along our normal routes,” said district communications director Briana Warner. “Our school bus drivers have stepped up and are our heroes.”