Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson after a days-long manhunt. Thompson was shot in the back on his way to his company’s annual investor conference in Manhattan. He died instantly.

In a bizarre turn of events, the shooting unleashed a torrent of online vitriol at the health insurance industry and sparked discussions about how for-profit companies have been using artificial intelligence to deny claims.

One report in Wired explained it this way: “Following the shooting death of Brian Thompson, a fandom emerged around his suspected killer that seemed unifying in a way few others have been. He became an avatar that anyone who’d ever struggled with a hospital bill could understand.”

The suspect, Luigi Mangione, is an Ivy League–educated man from a wealthy Baltimore family who had struggled with debilitating back pain. Speculation abounds as to his motivations and political ideology, and the pro-industry backlash to his fandom has already begun.

Dr. Paul Song, a board-certified radiation oncologist, is chairperson and chief executive officer at NKGen Biotech. He is a longtime advocate for single-payer health care and left medicine in part over his growing frustration with the health insurance system. Song spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about justifiable public outrage at the industry.