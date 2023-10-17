Author, award-winning multimedia journalist, host of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, and YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar was live in conversation with YES! Editorial Director Sunnivie Brydum at Town Hall Seattle on Sept. 6, 2023. The discussion centered on Kolhatkar’s new book, Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice. This is an edited version of the program, which featured a wide-ranging conversation about Kolhatkar’s own experience, key elements to achieving cultural narrative shift, and the role of independent media in advancing racial justice.

In Rising Up, Kolhatkar shows readers how to do what she and her colleagues at YES! do every day—elevate truthful, impactful narratives by, about, and for people of color to advance racial justice, illuminate real-world solutions to systemic issues, and build a more equitable, sustainable, and compassionate world.

