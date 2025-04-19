Lauren Shallish Ph.D., is an associate professor of critical disability studies in education in the Urban Education Department at Rutgers University-Newark. Her research examines the hyper-labeling of multiply-minoritized students and how constructs of ability and dis/ability are framed in higher education equity work. Her work has appeared in Disability Studies Quarterly, Disability & Society, the Encyclopedia of Educational Philosophy and Theory, SPARK: The Online Magazine for the National Center for Institutional Diversity, Women’s Reproductive Health, and The Educational Forum.