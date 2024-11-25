Rebecca R. Randall is an independent journalist who focuses on the intersection of religion and climate change, with an interest in mental health, child welfare, and social inequities. She is a member of the 2024 Solutions Journalism Network climate cohort. She’s written for Sojourners, High Country News, and Grist. She is the past science editor at Christianity Today. She speaks English, and is a member of Society of Environmental Journalists, Religion News Association, and the Northwest Science Writers Association.