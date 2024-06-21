Lauren Herold joined Kenyon College in 2022 as a visiting assistant professor of women’s and gender studies. Her research explores feminist and LGBTQ cultural production, local and community media, television history, and media activism. Before joining Kenyon, she served as a visiting assistant professor in the Critical Identity Studies Department at Beloit College. Her teaching interests include gender and sexuality studies, LGBTQ media, transgender studies, and feminist and queer theory.