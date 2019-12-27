Our most popular stories of the year are challenging, honest, and hopeful. By Ayu Sutriasa 3 MIN READ

As 2019 comes to an end, I find myself reflecting on everything that’s happened this year. From the horrific treatment of families at the border, to global climate strikes led by Gen Z, to a historic impeachment, the year has been a roller coaster with as many ups as downs.

As the digital editor at YES!, I have the unique opportunity to read every single one of our solutions stories before we publish them for all to see. I have learned that solutions take many forms. Sometimes they are replicable, such as the library in British Columbia that is decolonizing how it organizes information. Sometimes solutions look like one small, individual action, such as connecting with a neighbor. And sometimes, solutions require us to name the problems courageously to solve them, like toxic masculinity or the whitewashing of Martin Luther King Jr.

Based on our most popular stories of 2019, it’s clear our readers craved honesty, hope, and guidance from YES! articles, and on behalf of myself and the editorial team, sharing these kinds of stories with you all is our sincerest pleasure. Please enjoy our most popular stories of 2019, and here’s to more solutions in 2020.

One final note: YES! needs to raise $317,000 by December 31 to fund the stories we have planned in the coming year. We’re nonprofit and ad-free—we depend on readers like you—so if you value stories like these, please make a tax-deductible donation to ensure we can keep them coming.

Research shows that small talk and casual connections create happy communities and less-lonely individuals.



How you can take action to help immigrants in transition, in detention, and in crisis.



A palliative care nurse explains what to expect in the last days and hours.



What really lies beneath the anger and aggression of traditional White masculinity.



Dr. King was widely disliked for his message of liberation for oppressed people in this country—Black people, Brown people, Native people, all poor people.



Xwi7xwa library in British Columbia is working to decolonize the way libraries organize information.



It takes a lot to break through the brainwashing and barriers of Whiteness—even for those raised with racial support.



Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries pulls back the layers of a corrupt, barbaric system that devalues Black and Brown lives.



Finally, plant species have rights, too.

Simple steps for cultivating a revolution in your backyard.



Share

Ayu Sutriasa is the digital editor for YES! Connect: LinkedIn Twitter