Tell us what important lessons you’ve learned on your social justice journey in the comments below. Why you can trust us By Ayu Sutriasa < 1 MIN READ

Throughout my five years at YES!, I have been privy to many reader comments and questions, but the one that is asked most often by you, dear readers, is: What can I do? I find this endearing, because it reminds me that so many of you want to change the world—if only you can figure out where to start.

The theme of our Spring 2022 issue is a unique one for YES! Magazine: “The Personal Journeys Issue.” This theme doesn’t quite lend itself to the usual reported stories you know and love, but it still dives deep and, we hope, inspires you like so many of our past issues. In it, you’ll find a spirited essay by Ruth King on her journey from rage to mindfulness, a poignant exploration of generational trauma—and healing—in Black and Indigenous communities, a heartwarming story of how sharing our vulnerabilities inspires change, and much more.

One of the things we hope you take away from this issue, as mentioned by Executive Editor Zenobia Jeffries Warfield in her letter from the editor, is that “your work starts with you.” Unfortunately, we at YES! can’t always answer your question about what, exactly, to do to alleviate the suffering and injustice in the world. But what if we learned from each other? What can we glean about our own journeys from learning more about others’ journeys?

That’s the spirit of this issue, and that’s the question we want to pose to you: In your personal social justice journey, what is an important lesson you’ve learned?

Please join YES! staff and editors in the comments below, and let us know about the most important lesson you’ve learned in your own social justice journey.

You may see your answers in an upcoming issue of YES! Magazine!

Share

Ayu Sutriasa is the digital editor at YES!, where she edits stories in the health and wellness beat, in addition to specializing in gender and body politics. She currently lives on unceded Duwamish territory, also known as Seattle, Washington. She speaks English and French. Find more of her writing on Substack. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter