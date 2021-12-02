Help Us Report Asks the public for input, insights, clarifications, anecdotes, documentation, etc., for reporting purposes. Callouts are a type of crowdsourcing in journalism.

Tell us what movements, leaders, and organizations are inspiring you in the comments below. Why you can trust us By YES! Editors < 1 MIN READ

The 100th issue of YES! Magazine marked our 25th anniversary by both looking forward and looking into our past. To understand the origins of the most promising solutions to the myriad systemic challenges facing the planet, our writers and editors explored how a national network of poor people are carrying on the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., how today’s environmental movement is leaning in to ancient and Indigenous understanding of the interconnectedness of all things, better ways to get funding for Black, Brown, Indigenous, and Asian entrepreneurs and the communities of which they’re a part, how returning stolen land to its original caretakers can be healing for everyone involved, and so much more.

And because we know so many YES! readers have been our longtime companions on this journey toward building a more sustainable, equitable, and compassionate world, we want to know more about what has kept you moving forward all these years. We want to know about the emerging movements, leaders, and organizations that help you keep hope alive, doing meaningful work that makes a tangible difference in the communities where you live, work, and play.

Please join YES! staff and editors in the comments below, and let us know: Which social justice movements and organizations do you see helping to build a better world right now? How have they inspired you or transformed how you think or act?

You may see your answers in an upcoming issue of YES! Magazine!

YES! Editors are those editors featured on YES! Magazine's masthead. Stories authored by YES! Editors are substantially reported, researched, and written by at least two members of the YES! Editorial team.