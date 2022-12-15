Review An assessment or critique of a service, product, or creative endeavor such as art, literature or a performance.
Your Favorite YES! Stories of 2022
The end of the calendar year always brings about reflection—not only on what has been, but also on how we got here. At YES!, 2022 has been a year of transition, of growth and change, and of learning how our foundational values both shape us and push us to meet the challenges and opportunities of the moment.
As editorial director, I have the privilege of seeing our stories come to life in real time—from concept, to assignment, to draft (and, sometimes, many more drafts), to final text supported by gorgeous illustrations, powerful photographs, and, increasingly, multimedia components. Then, we send them out into the world, where you, dear readers, not only consume the stories we publish, but also share them, write letters to us about them, and, we hope, find ways to apply the solutions we report on to the challenges you may be facing in your own life and communities. We hope you find inspiration, hope, and solidarity in the work we do—because we do it for, and with, you.
One of my favorite year-end traditions here at YES! is exploring which stories most resonated with our audience. This year, we’ve gathered the Top 10 new stories, judging by the total time readers spent engaged on a given story’s webpage. Cumulatively, YES! readers spent more than 520,000 minutes reading these Top 10 stories (as of this writing). That’s more than 8,668 hours, or just over 361 days. It’s humbling to look at these numbers and recognize that you, dear readers, are with us for so many hours each day, almost every single day of the year.
In 2022, the stories you spent the most time reading hint at the breadth of our readers’ interests, from introspective reflections on accountability (like adrienne maree brown’s Murmurations column), to practical advice about building resilience to shame, to timely questions about political polarization and disappearing civil liberties. These stories include pieces from our quarterly issues of YES! Magazine, and digital exclusives, including first-person essays, literary reviews, and original analyses that help all of us better understand the world we live in.
We are grateful for your time, your support, and your willingness to engage with us as we have the profound privilege to amplify the stories, ideas, and people who are doing the work to create a more equitable, sustainable, and compassionate world—every hour of every day.
Your Top 10 of YES! 2022
10. Healing Generational Trauma
For Black and Indigenous communities, it takes more than therapy and medicine to tackle mental illness. We need a holistic approach.
By Jasmin Joseph
9. The Power in Pleasure
Despite what capitalism has taught us, pleasure is neither a commodity nor a reward. It’s a foundational human need.
By adrienne maree brown
8. The Case for Slow Work
“Slow work is an exercise in doing less, and more aspirationally, doing nothing.”
By Paige Curtis
7. How to Build Resilience to Shame
Today’s hustle culture claims “unearned” pleasure is shameful. But there are ways to resist this cultural response.
By Joaquín Andrés Selva
6. The Underground Economy of Unpaid Care
More than 40 million people provide unpaid care for adults. My mother was one of them.
By Julie Poole
5. The Work of Radical Frugality
Frugality isn’t just a virtue practiced by bygone generations. It can also be a break with an all-consuming capitalist system.
By Harriet Fasenfest
4. Murmurations, with adrienne maree brown
Love Looks Like Accountability and Returning to the Whole
3. For a Healthier Society, Ditch the Myth of Normal
Celebrated physician Gabor Maté on how our toxic culture is making us ill.
By Travis Lupick
2.What Would It Mean to Codify Roe Into Law?
Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, advocates and politicians are calling on states and congress to codify Roe. But what does this actually mean for abortion rights?
By Linda C. McClain
1. Why Conservative Parts of the U.S. Are So Angry
Republican America is poorer, more violent, and less healthy than Democratic America. But Republicans’ blame is misplaced.
By Mike Males
Sunnivie Brydum is the editorial director at YES! An award-winning investigative journalist with a background covering LGBTQ equality, Sunnivie previously led digital coverage at The Advocate, Free Speech TV, and Out Front Colorado. Her writing has appeared in Vox, Religion Dispatches, them., and elsewhere. She has a degree in magazine journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, and is a co-founder of Historias No Contadas, an annual symposium in Medellín, Colombia that amplifies the stories of LGBTQ people in Latin America. She is based in Seattle, speaks English and Spanish, and is a member of NLGJA, SPJ, and ONA.