Clockwise from top left: What Would It Mean to Codify Roe Into Law? The Work of Radical Frugality. For a Healthier Society, Ditch the Myth of Normal. Healing Generational Trauma.

The top 10 most popular YES! stories this year are as diverse as the interests of our audience. Why you can trust us By Sunnivie Brydum 5 MIN READ

The end of the calendar year always brings about reflection—not only on what has been, but also on how we got here. At YES!, 2022 has been a year of transition, of growth and change, and of learning how our foundational values both shape us and push us to meet the challenges and opportunities of the moment.

As editorial director, I have the privilege of seeing our stories come to life in real time—from concept, to assignment, to draft (and, sometimes, many more drafts), to final text supported by gorgeous illustrations, powerful photographs, and, increasingly, multimedia components. Then, we send them out into the world, where you, dear readers, not only consume the stories we publish, but also share them, write letters to us about them, and, we hope, find ways to apply the solutions we report on to the challenges you may be facing in your own life and communities. We hope you find inspiration, hope, and solidarity in the work we do—because we do it for, and with, you.

One of my favorite year-end traditions here at YES! is exploring which stories most resonated with our audience. This year, we’ve gathered the Top 10 new stories, judging by the total time readers spent engaged on a given story’s webpage. Cumulatively, YES! readers spent more than 520,000 minutes reading these Top 10 stories (as of this writing). That’s more than 8,668 hours, or just over 361 days. It’s humbling to look at these numbers and recognize that you, dear readers, are with us for so many hours each day, almost every single day of the year.

In 2022, the stories you spent the most time reading hint at the breadth of our readers’ interests, from introspective reflections on accountability (like adrienne maree brown’s Murmurations column), to practical advice about building resilience to shame, to timely questions about political polarization and disappearing civil liberties. These stories include pieces from our quarterly issues of YES! Magazine, and digital exclusives, including first-person essays, literary reviews, and original analyses that help all of us better understand the world we live in.

We are grateful for your time, your support, and your willingness to engage with us as we have the profound privilege to amplify the stories, ideas, and people who are doing the work to create a more equitable, sustainable, and compassionate world—every hour of every day.

Your Top 10 of YES! 2022

Illustration by Erin K. Robinson/YES! Media

For Black and Indigenous communities, it takes more than therapy and medicine to tackle mental illness. We need a holistic approach.

By Jasmin Joseph

Illustrations by Elizabeth Montero/Marlena Agency For YES! Media

Despite what capitalism has taught us, pleasure is neither a commodity nor a reward. It’s a foundational human need.

By adrienne maree brown

Finding a healthy work-life balance can be difficult; is it time for slow work? Illustration by Annika Mcfarlane/Getty Images

“Slow work is an exercise in doing less, and more aspirationally, doing nothing.”

By Paige Curtis

Illustration by Malte Meuller/Getty

Today’s hustle culture claims “unearned” pleasure is shameful. But there are ways to resist this cultural response.

By Joaquín Andrés Selva

While the work of unpaid caregivers is deeply undervalued, paid home care workers struggle too. Roughly 2 million people make up the home care workforce, which is 86% women, 60% people of color, and 14% immigrants. Photo by FG Trade/Getty Images

More than 40 million people provide unpaid care for adults. My mother was one of them.

By Julie Poole

Frugality isn’t just a virtue practiced by bygone generations. It can also be a break with an all-consuming capitalist system. Illustration by Retrostar/Adobe Stock

Frugality isn’t just a virtue practiced by bygone generations. It can also be a break with an all-consuming capitalist system.

By Harriet Fasenfest

adrienne maree brown invites YES! readers to join her in writing “fan fiction and fan poetics for the future.” Illustration by Michael Luong

Dr. Gabor Maté, a Vancouver doctor who has been celebrated for his expertise on addiction, stress, and childhood development. Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Celebrated physician Gabor Maté on how our toxic culture is making us ill.

By Travis Lupick

Demonstrators march in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in Boston on June 24, 2022. Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, advocates and politicians are calling on states and congress to codify Roe. But what does this actually mean for abortion rights?

By Linda C. McClain

Antlers, Oklahoma, on Jan. 29, 2022. Photo by Mike Males

Republican America is poorer, more violent, and less healthy than Democratic America. But Republicans’ blame is misplaced.

By Mike Males

Sunnivie Brydum is the editorial director at YES! An award-winning investigative journalist with a background covering LGBTQ equality, Sunnivie previously led digital coverage at The Advocate, Free Speech TV, and Out Front Colorado. Her writing has appeared in Vox, Religion Dispatches, them., and elsewhere. She has a degree in magazine journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, and is a co-founder of Historias No Contadas, an annual symposium in Medellín, Colombia that amplifies the stories of LGBTQ people in Latin America. She is based in Seattle, speaks English and Spanish, and is a member of NLGJA, SPJ, and ONA. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter