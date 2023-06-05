Help Us Report Asks the public for input, insights, clarifications, anecdotes, documentation, etc., for reporting purposes. Callouts are a type of crowdsourcing in journalism.

Despite western culture’s obsession with financial growth and relentless forward motion, the truth is that growth itself is neither good nor bad. Growth is morally neutral; it simply means change.

But when growth becomes the sole objective, we lose sight of our interconnectedness. We move further away from the interdependence that history (and nature) shows us is essential to our survival and ability to thrive. Our allegiance to “growth above all else” has facilitated rampant inequality—as seen in the racial wealth gap, health and access disparities, and oppressive laws advanced under the pretext of expanding “individual freedom” for some.

Both domestically and globally, we continue to see real-world examples that growth cannot, in fact, be infinite—the endless pursuit of economic growth and GDP has long been running up against ecological limits. In the same way that individual environmental footprints distract us from corporate pollution, the commodification and prioritization of personal and economic growth is designed to obscure and distract us from seeking paths toward communal betterment.

What would the world look like if we prioritized symbiotic growth instead of individual, linear “progress”?

What if we redefined what growth means? A holistic assessment of the cost, benefit, and impact of the change we seek could help us move away from the exploitative models that racialized capitalism has taught us, and embrace change that results in positive growth for everyone. In that world, people are free to pursue their dreams and desires, and they are provided not only opportunities to do so, but also armed with a deep understanding of and empathy for how their actions and decisions will affect the people, plants, and planet around them.

Our fall 2023 issue will highlight the people and communities that are changing how we think about growth—and showing what it means to grow together. From questions about the environmental value of planting trees and the omnipresence of a “growth mindset” to worker-led sustainable agriculture practices and the growing pains of a nation’s shifting racial identity, the “Growth” issue will dig deep to interrogate our long-held assumptions about what it really means to grow.

We want to hear about the communities, organizations, and individuals who are redefining growth, prosperity, and the very idea of success.

In particular, we are seeking:

Nominations for “People We Love” who support Black folks re-engaging with nature. Please send nominations directly to [email protected]

Op-eds that unpack situations where growth can be detrimental or cancerous, or scenarios where one’s own growth took them in unexpected directions.

Cultural critique and/or media analysis exploring the idea of symbiotic growth.

Explorations of the unique experience and value of playing a supporting role in the raising of children—serving as an auntie, uncle, or other trusted adult who helps to shape a child’s worldview.

All the stories we seek will be examples of excellent journalism and storytelling: stories with compelling characters that are well-researched and demonstrate struggle and resolution. Hurry and send your pitches to [email protected] by June 20 to be considered for the Fall 2023 issue. (After that, you can continue to send them to [email protected]).

