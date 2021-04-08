Fiza Pirani is an independent journalist, writer and editor covering immigration, immigrant experiences, mental health, and mental illness. She focus on immigrant communities and the American South. She is the founder of the award-winning immigrant mental health newsletter Foreign Bodies, born in 2018 from a reporting fellowship with The Carter Center. Her recent freelance work has appeared in The Guardian, Colorlines, Electric Literature, Teen Vogue, Zora Magazine, Elemental, Gizmodo and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a member of AAJA. Fiza is based in Atlanta, Georgia and speaks English, Hindi, and Spanish (conversational). She can be reached at www.fizapirani.net/contact.