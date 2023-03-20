Shane Burley is a writer and filmmaker based in Portland, Oregon. He is the author of Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It (AK Press, 2017) and Why We Fight: Essays on Fascism, Resistance, and Surviving the Apocalypse (AK Press, 2021), and the editor of the upcoming book No Pasaran: Antifascist Dispatches from a World in Crisis (AK Press, 2022). He is currently co-authoring a book on antisemitism for Melville House Books. He previously was the editor of a special issue of the Journal of Social Justice entitled “Antisemitism in the 21st Century.” His work has been featured in NBC News, The Baffler, Al Jazeera, Jacobin, The Independent, Full Stop, and The Daily Beast. He is a member of the News Guild, CWA Local 7901, the National Writer’s Union (UAW 1981), and the IWW. He speaks English.