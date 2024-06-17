Susan Cosier is an award-winning freelance journalist who writes about science and the environment. Her work can be found in Scientific American, Science, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times for Kids, among others. Her story in Chicago Health magazine, “Food as Medicine,” won a 2023 national communication award given by the National Federation of Press Women, and another, “Finding Refuge,” won an honorable mention. “Black Minds Matter,” also written for Chicago Health, was a finalist for the Chicago Journalists Association’s 2022 Sarah Brown Boyden Awards. Susan has a master’s degree from New York University’s Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program, and she studied environmental science at Wesleyan University. She lives in Chicago with a cloud master and two kids.