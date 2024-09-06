Karrin Vasby Anderson is a professor of communication studies at Colorado State University, where she teaches courses in rhetoric, political communication, and gender and communication. She is a past editor of the Quarterly Journal of Speech, published by the National Communication Association. Her research examines the culture of politics and the politics of culture, with special emphasis on gender and the presidency and political pop culture. Her books include "Woman President: Confronting Postfeminist Political Culture (Texas A&M University Press, 2017) and Women, Feminism, and Pop Politics: From “Bitch” to “Badass” and Beyond (Peter Lang, Inc., 2018).