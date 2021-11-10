Amanda Page is a Columbus-based writer from southern Ohio. She is the editor of The Columbus Anthology from Belt Publishing and The Ohio State University Press and the founder of Scioto Literary, a nonprofit that supports writers and storytellers in the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Her work appears in Belt Magazine, The Daily Yonder, Literary Hub, and 100 Days in Appalachia. She is a member of the Appalachian Studies Association. She can be reached through Twitter.