Syris Valentine is a freelance journalist and climate justice organizer, and he currently serves on Seattle's Green New Deal Oversight Board. Syris has bylines in The Urbanist and Fix, Grist's Climate Solutions Lab. Syris earned a geophysics degree from the University of Washington, then spent two years in satellite engineering and another two years in affordable housing before pursuing his passion for writing by jumping into journalism. They can be reached at syris(at)just-progress.com