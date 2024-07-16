Sebastian Vacas-Oleas is a postdoctoral affiliate at the School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography at the University of Oxford. He is also a lecturer and a visiting researcher at the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences in Ecuador. He writes about Indigenous Amazonia and is currently working as an editor on an Indigenous-authored book of collected life histories. He works with the Indigenous Shuar people of Ecuador and collaborates with the Shuar Research Group of Bomboiza, which broadcasts podcasts and produces cultural content for broad audiences in Ecuador. He speaks English, Spanish, and Mandarin.