Tony Juniper is a writer, sustainability adviser and long-serving environmentalist. He has published several successful and award-winning books, including the bestseller What Has Nature Ever Done for Us? and Saving Planet Earth. He has worked on efforts to conserve tropical forests for more than 30 years, including with BirdLife International, Friends of the Earth, and as an adviser to The Prince’s Rainforests Project. He is the chair of Natural England, the country’s official government conservation agency.