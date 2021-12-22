Shanna Farrell is an interviewer, writer, and audio producer. She is an interviewer at UC Berkeley's Oral History Center, where she works on a wide variety of projects and specializes in contemporary cocktail culture. She is the author of Bay Area Cocktails: A History of Culture, Community, and Craft. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications, and you can occasionally hear her on the airwaves on shows like Gravy and The Prix Fixe.