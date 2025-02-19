Serene Khader is a writer, political philosopher, and feminist theorist based in Brooklyn, New York. She is the author of Faux Feminism: Why We Fall for White Feminism (Beacon, 2024) and How We Can Stop and Decolonizing Universalism: A Transnational Feminist Ethic (Oxford University Press, 2019), among other works. She is professor of philosophy at the CUNY Graduate Center and holds the Jay Newman Chair in Philosophy of Culture at Brooklyn College.