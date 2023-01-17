Julia Peter is co-Director of Advocacy and Mobilization at the Center for Popular Democracy. She's held various organizing and campaign roles over the past 15 years, including helping to organize the Kavanaugh protests, leading CPD's work around reforming the Federal Judiciary, and building the organizing project, The Birddog Nation. She has a BA in Political Science from UNC Wilmington and MA in International Affairs from the New School. She can be reached at: https://www.birddognation.org/