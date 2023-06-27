Ale Pedraza Buenahora is a nonbinary writer, photographer, and multidisciplinary artist interested in redefining standard approaches to storytelling with an axis fixed in identities outside the status quo. As a queer immigrant, they are always searching for raw and intimate ways to accurately capture their communities’ experiences of self, while prioritizing the multifaceted voices of its members. They hope this methodology serves as a way to create a sustainable and ever-adapting system that could repair the damage done to their communities by late-stage capitalism, colonialism, and white supremacy inherited by most institutions and media. At the core of their practice is a yearning for a utopian future in which change, radical love, and the care for others and our land is at the root of their communities creations and interactions with each other. Buenahora previously worked at Democracy Now! Español and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. They have an M.A. in Engagement Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York, and are a proud product of the New York City public school system. Buenahora was born in Bogota, Colombia, and is now based in Queens, New York. They speak English and Spanish, and are a member of the National Association for Hispanic Journalists and the Trans Journalists Association. They can be contacted through their website at alegoodhour.com.