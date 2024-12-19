Murmurations: A Spell for the Winter Solstice
Illustration by Michael Luong/YES! Media
empire wants to feel safe alone
stockpiles stones
aimed at mirror neurons
sees danger everywhere
but never disarms
do you remember
all the times we’ve been right here
knowing exactly enough to thrive
but slowly surrendering the garden
to private cruelties, made loud
every split rock holds
one mother bent over one precious child
amethyst joy, ruby sacrifice
she blesses the fragrant crown
how dare you not worship?
don’t you remember
with time they always lose this war
nothing is cooler than true love
the darkness is canal and portal
and we can all be doulas
repeat after me
crush supremacy in the palm of your hand
and then bite down on your fist
the new world is coming through you
breathe in, yes
now scream
|
adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia’s Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. They are a YES! contributor, and the creator of YES!’s exclusive collective column “Murmurations.”
