empire wants to feel safe alone

stockpiles stones

aimed at mirror neurons

sees danger everywhere

but never disarms

do you remember

all the times we’ve been right here

knowing exactly enough to thrive

but slowly surrendering the garden

to private cruelties, made loud

every split rock holds

one mother bent over one precious child

amethyst joy, ruby sacrifice

she blesses the fragrant crown

how dare you not worship?

don’t you remember

with time they always lose this war

nothing is cooler than true love

the darkness is canal and portal

and we can all be doulas

repeat after me

crush supremacy in the palm of your hand

and then bite down on your fist

the new world is coming through you

breathe in, yes

now scream

Share

adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia’s Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. They are a YES! contributor, and the creator of YES!’s exclusive collective column “Murmurations.” Connect: Twitter/X LinkedIn