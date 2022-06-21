Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.
Murmurations: A Summer Solstice Spell
Illustration by Michael Luong
Wartime
frolic
cavort across
fields that hold
labor and bones
lovemaking and laughter
and each of you
black with joy
jit and jive
the frontmost line
is everywhere now
but we still alive
we carry our dead
in our eyes
crying out: it’s summer
find the bullet beat
percussive pace
duck and cover
exhausted pulse
flinging forward
only your softest
parts
relinquish ahistorical safety
hysterical corrections
and hyperbolic declarations
all wars are internal
but remember
summer is a good time
for revolution
so mirrordance
see the light
in your own eyes
on the longest day
heal, or go down swinging
swallow your own shadow
and, whole, rejoice
|
adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. She is a YES! contributing editor.