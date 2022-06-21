Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

With longer days comes more joy, but also more risk, adrienne maree brown reminds us on the summer solstice.

Wartime

frolic

cavort across

fields that hold

labor and bones

lovemaking and laughter

and each of you

black with joy

jit and jive

the frontmost line

is everywhere now

but we still alive

we carry our dead

in our eyes

crying out: it’s summer

find the bullet beat

percussive pace

duck and cover

exhausted pulse

flinging forward

only your softest

parts

relinquish ahistorical safety

hysterical corrections

and hyperbolic declarations

all wars are internal

but remember

summer is a good time

for revolution

so mirrordance

see the light

in your own eyes

on the longest day

heal, or go down swinging

swallow your own shadow

and, whole, rejoice

adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. She is a YES! contributing editor. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter