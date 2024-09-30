Dominique Mann is a writer, former NBC journalist, and Obama White House alum. She has also been a producer for CBS and BET News. Her work has been featured in publications such as Glamour magazine, and she has been recognized in Essence magazine and The Boston Globe, among other outlets. Dominique recently founded a production company, As Any Mann Productions, which empowers women of color in film and other storytelling mediums. For most of her life, Dominique has also focused on community work, from volunteering translations for the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, to grassroots organizing, to youth mentorship. Dominique grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Columbia University.