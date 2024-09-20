Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

A note from adrienne maree brown: Mwende Katwiwa, based in New Orleans and Kenya, makes clothing from gathered textiles, and poems that open the heart. Mwende works with young people to pull their poetry forward.

self-portrait as the ocean or Fofie’s wisdom

study the tides of

the ocean shored by your skin

each ripple each wave

know not all water

is meant to quench dry throats or

to be waded through

know not everything

that is left in the waters

is an offering

reminders for my (impatient) selves

don’t force what won’t come

what is for you is either

coming or waiting

closed mouths (and full ones) don’t get fed

ask for what you need

ready yourself to receive

as well as release

a lesson learned from June

i been wrong…and still

wrong ain’t never been my name

pronounce me correct

pronounce me (w)hol(l)y

won’t answer to all i’m called

act accordingly

train your timid tongues

sound out all my syllables

i been a mouthful

you are your own

because you were both

the cost and the one who paid

a terrible price

Share

Mwende Katwiwa , who performs as FreeQuency, is a storyteller, organizer, host, workshop leader, chaos collagist, youth worker, and performance artist. FreeQuency is a gender-renegade Kenyan immigrant who is masculine-off-center, femme-adjacent, an “AunTea” and/or a prettyboi. FreeQuency’s anti-disciplinary work interrogates and occupies the in-between while exploring the nuances and stark contradictions of existence under racialized capitalism. This humanoid is the 2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam Champion, the founder of Paza Sauti: Kenya, and has been featured in or written for numerous outlets. Their work has amassed morw than 2 million views online, including a TED Talk that almost didn’t get released. Connect: Facebook Twitter/X Instagram