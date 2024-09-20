Mwende Katwiwa , who performs as FreeQuency, is a storyteller, organizer, host, workshop leader, chaos collagist, youth worker, and performance artist. FreeQuency is a gender-renegade Kenyan immigrant who is masculine-off-center, femme-adjacent, an “AunTea” and/or a prettyboi. FreeQuency’s anti-disciplinary work interrogates and occupies the in-between while exploring the nuances and stark contradictions of existence under racialized capitalism. This humanoid is the 2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam Champion, the founder of Paza Sauti: Kenya, and has been featured in or written for numerous outlets. Their work has amassed morw than 2 million views online, including a TED Talk that almost didn’t get released.