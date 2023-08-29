Aisha Shillingford is an artist, designer and world-builder living in Brooklyn, New York. She has a BA in environmental analysis and policy from Boston University, an MSW in social innovation from Boston College, and an MBA from Simmons University. She formerly served as lead organizer of of the Muslim American Society — Boston Chapter, and the Close To Home Domestic Violence Prevention Initiative, and is the former director of racial and economic justice at the New Economy Coalition, a former senior associate at the Interaction Institute for Social Change, and the former deputy director of innovation strategy at Movement Strategy Center. She is currently the Artistic Director of Intelligent Mischief, a creative studio unleashing the power of Black radical imagination to shape the future. She is also an Artist in Residence at the Laundromat Project, and in Fall 2023, will be an interactive telecommunications fellow at New York University.