Annika Olson is the Assistant Director of Policy Research for the Institute for Urban Policy Research and Analysis (IUPRA) at UT Austin. She received a dual Master’s degree in Psychology and Public Policy at Georgetown University and her Bachelors in Psychology from the Commonwealth Honors College at UMass Amherst. Annika previously served as an AmeriCorps member with at-risk youth in rural New Mexico and Austin, Texas. She can be reached through her email: [email protected], Twitter, and LinkedIn.