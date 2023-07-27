Suhaly Bautista-Carolina (she/they/we/us) is an Afro-Dominican herbalist, artist, cultural worker, and community organizer whose work lives intentionally at the intersection of plant power and people power. Through her practice, Moon Mother Apothecary, Bautista-Carolina centers care, collective wisdom, and ancestral legacy, while creating spaces of agency to facilitate healing. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Oprah Magazine, Cosmo, People en Español, and Nylon Magazine, among others. She is based in her native home of New York City (Lenapehoking), where she lives with her partner and their baby girl, Luna. She speaks English and Spanish.