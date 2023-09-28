chelsea cleveland is a fat mixed-race Black, non-binary and trans, queer, and disabled imaginator with more than 12 years of organizing and facilitation expertise. They have created many spaces that encourage deeper connections among communities. chelsea draws from their history of experiences and the wisdom of collaborators, envisioning a world where meaningful connections flourish. Currently, they are working on a project with co-collaborator and friend Kristianna Smith, exploring how imagination serves as a crucial tool for liberation. chelsea is also the dreamer and co-creator of a highly anticipated forthcoming tarot deck.