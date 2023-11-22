Kung Li Sun is a lifelong southerner raised in an immigrant family and currently based on the Gulf Coast. As a public interest attorney, she brought class-action lawsuits on behalf of people in prisons and jails. Sun left lawyering to support undocumented and abolitionist organizers as a strategist and trainer, and to write. Their first novel, Begin the World Over, was published by AK Press in 2022 and is part of the Emergent Strategy series.