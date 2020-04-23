A weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad. By Sarah Lazarovic 2 MIN READ

This week I felt intermittently angry and tired and annoyed (like everyone?). Here’s a quick comic mess about why. Back to “normal” posting next week!

Like this one: Prepare for the ultimate gaslighting.

(The Coyne column.)

There are people doing amazing things all around us right now. (read the whole thread!)

y'all, my mom is the goat. so she works in a nursing home with mostly other immigrants and she asks her boss for hazard pay considering they feed, bathe, and care for elderly & immunocompromised residents.her boss (karen) laughed at her and said they could have free lunch one day — Yolian Ogbu (@yolian_ogbu) April 14, 2020

Hope you are taking care of yourself!

Anyone else have a morning sanity ritual? I eat a Ritter Sport, watch Rufus Wainwright sing in his bathrobe, and check to see if Marianne Faithfull is out of hospital. Not sure it's sustainable in the long run — Elizabeth Renzetti (@lizrenzetti) April 16, 2020

As always, let me know your thoughts! Be well.

Thanks for reading,

Sarah

P.S. I’m always curious to know what you think. This is my newsletter for the week of April 16, 2020, published in partnership with YES! Media You can sign up to get Minimum Viable Planet newsletter emailed directly to you at https://mvp.substack.com/.

Share

Sarah Lazarovic is an award-winning artist, creative director, freelance animator and filmmaker, and journalist, covering news and cultural events in comic form. She is the author of A Bunch of Pretty Things I Did Not Buy. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter