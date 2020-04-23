How to Get Going: An All-Comics Edition
A weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad.
This week I felt intermittently angry and tired and annoyed (like everyone?). Here’s a quick comic mess about why. Back to “normal” posting next week!
Like this one: Prepare for the ultimate gaslighting.
(The Coyne column.)
There are people doing amazing things all around us right now. (read the whole thread!)
Hope you are taking care of yourself!
As always, let me know your thoughts! Be well.
Thanks for reading,
Sarah
P.S. I’m always curious to know what you think. This is my newsletter for the week of April 16, 2020, published in partnership with YES! Media. You can sign up to get Minimum Viable Planet newsletter emailed directly to you at https://mvp.substack.com/.
|
Sarah Lazarovic is an award-winning artist, creative director, freelance animator and filmmaker, and journalist, covering news and cultural events in comic form. She is the author of A Bunch of Pretty Things I Did Not Buy.
Reprints and reposts: YES! Magazine encourages you to make free use of this article by taking these easy steps.