Alexander Kaufman is a senior reporter at HuffPost, based in New York. He covers climate change, environmental policy and politics. His reporting won a 2018 SEAL Award, and he's received fellowships from the National Press Foundation and the East-West Center. He is a member of the Society of Environmental Journalists, and a frequent commentator on public radio. Before joining HuffPost in 2014, he worked for The Boston Globe, the International Business Times and The Wrap.