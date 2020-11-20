Julia Rosen is an award-winning journalist who covers science and the environment. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, High Country News, TheAtlantic.com, NationalGeographic.com, and The Los Angeles Times, where she was formerly a climate reporter. A member of SEJ, NASW, and SPJ, she is based in Portland, Oregon, and speaks English. Direct contact information and more of her work can be found at julia-rosen.com. 