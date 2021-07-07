Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.
Heat: A Comic
This week
How does the heat make you feel? I know this is kind of hemispherist, friends who live in places where it’s not hot right now … but let me know!
More Heat
Run to read this fantastic piece by Sarah Miller: All the right words on climate have already been said.
Pre-fire dread. Learned this term from a great conversation between Dr. Kim Nicholas and Dr. Britt Wray.
B.C. records hundreds of deaths linked to heat wave as fire forces evacuation of town.
Not that any of this is new:
Plus, listen to this:
Yes! Yes! Y’all!
I am lucky to be a contributor to the wonderful publication YES! Magazine, and I’m grateful for their support of this newsletter. They republish MVP on their website. If you haven’t gotten your hands on a beautiful copy of the magazine itself, what are you waiting for???
People Dancing
A jingle dance performed as the city of Toronto razed the tent encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto.
I hope you’re staying cool wherever you are.
Thanks,
Sarah
P.S. This is my newsletter for the week of July 2, 2021, published in partnership with YES! Media. You can sign up to get Minimum Viable Planet newsletter emailed directly to you at https://mvp.substack.com/.
|
Sarah Lazarovic is an award-winning artist, creative director, freelance animator and filmmaker, and journalist, covering news and cultural events in comic form. She is the author of A Bunch of Pretty Things I Did Not Buy.