“Minimum Viable Planet” is a weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad. This week, hot and bothered and insulted by my children. Why you can trust us By Sarah Lazarovic 3 MIN READ

This week

How does the heat make you feel? I know this is kind of hemispherist, friends who live in places where it’s not hot right now … but let me know!

More Heat

Run to read this fantastic piece by Sarah Miller: All the right words on climate have already been said.

Pre-fire dread. Learned this term from a great conversation between Dr. Kim Nicholas and Dr. Britt Wray.

B.C. records hundreds of deaths linked to heat wave as fire forces evacuation of town.

Not that any of this is new:

This is not a criticism but tweets like this make me feel like I have failed. https://t.co/RkfXk0JyJ9 — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) July 1, 2021

Plus, listen to this:

Great job @NickMcCabeLokos and @EricHolthaus. This @FrontBurnerCBC ep on the heat wave and climate change is very much worth a listen, especially for the line from the guy saying not to fart outside in BC for fear of starting a fire. https://t.co/kMgCCz966G — sarah lazarovic (@sarahLazarovic) June 30, 2021

Yes! Yes! Y’all!

I am lucky to be a contributor to the wonderful publication YES! Magazine, and I’m grateful for their support of this newsletter. They republish MVP on their website. If you haven’t gotten your hands on a beautiful copy of the magazine itself, what are you waiting for???

People Dancing

A jingle dance performed as the city of Toronto razed the tent encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto.

Click through to see the video.

I hope you’re staying cool wherever you are.

Thanks,

Sarah

This is my newsletter for the week of July 2, 2021, published in partnership with YES! Media.

Sarah Lazarovic is an award-winning artist, creative director, freelance animator and filmmaker, and journalist, covering news and cultural events in comic form. She is the author of A Bunch of Pretty Things I Did Not Buy. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter