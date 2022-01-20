Larry Parks Daloz served as the first dean of the Community College of Vermont and taught at Lesley, Norwich, and Columbia Universities. A member of the founding group of the Whidbey Institute, he was an Associate Director and faculty member from 1997 to 2006. He is co-author of Common Fire: Leading Lives of Commitment in a Complex World. He now lives in New Hampshire, where he is a co-founder of SSAFE.org, a climate action group of elders.