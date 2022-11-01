Anna Laird Barto is a freelance writer and children’s yoga teacher based in western Massachusetts. Her work is informed by her years working in Oaxaca, Mexico, and with children and families in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood. She is a graduate of the Emerson College MFA program, and her bylines have appeared in Fodor's Travel, Yoga + Life, The Worcester Telegram, and literary journals such as Hobart, GulfStream, and About Place Journal. She can be reached at https://www.annalairdbarto.com/contact/