Rebecca George has a keen interest in the impact of globalization on the cultures and lives of rural and Indigenous communities. She is currently working on ‘Pawns of Progress’—a documentary film that follows the story of an Indian farmer and his family and the absurdities of the global economic paradigm they’ve inherited. Her work has been published with Vice Media, The Wire Science, Homegrown India, Earth Island Journal and a few more. She can be reached through email: [email protected]