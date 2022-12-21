Yvonne S. Marquez is an independent journalist and audio producer from the Rio Grande Valley now based in Brooklyn. For nearly a decade, Yvonne has told stories important to LGBTQ communities. She has reported on the mental and emotional toll of anti-trans legislation on transgender youth in Texas and has profiled queer and trans people across the South. Yvonne is currently attending the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where she is concentrating on health/science reporting and specializing in audio journalism.