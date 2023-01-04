Jazmin “Sunny” Murphy is a science communicator and web content writer. Since 2015, she has been producing scientific content that is written in plain English. Her love for life science has influenced her professional and academic aspirations since she was a kid. She holds a bachelor of science in zoology and 21 units of a master's education in environmental policy & management (concentration: fish and wildlife management). You can learn more about her and her science writing and reporting work at her website.